An investigation by the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office of two burglaries in the Hardwater Lake community led to the arrest of three people.

All three suspects were arrested for 2 counts of burglary, 2 counts of theft of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Keith King, 19 years old, of Pollock.

Jason DuBois, 19 years old, of Pineville.

Jeffery Fain, Jr., 21 years old, of Ball.