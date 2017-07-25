Police Find Shed Full of Stolen Items from Rapides Parish Burglaries

Press Release – The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office discovered a shed full of stolen items from burglaries in Rapides Parish. Grant Parish Sheriff’s Detectives Ryan James and Kyle Martin served a search warrant on Leckie Road in the Pollock community and made the discovery.

They also found a loaded shotgun that was in the possession of a convicted felon.

Detective Martin also noticed that the house was connected directly to the electricity pole and did not have an electrical meter.

Charles Leckie, 27 years old, of Pollock, was arrested for Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Theft of Utilities and two outstanding warrants from Pollock.