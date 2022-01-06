GPSO discovers stolen items, drugs, a bullet proof vest and two toddlers locked inside of a room

A theft investigation led the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office to get a search warrant for a house in the Fairfield community.

When deputies served the search warrant, they discovered stolen items, drugs, a bullet proof vest and two toddlers that were locked inside of a room.

Joshua Martin, 34 years old, of Dry Prong, was arrested for: Theft, Possession of Methamphetamine with the Intent to Distribute, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Criminal Trespassing, Unlawful Use of Body Armor, Possession of Marijuana, and Illegal Use of Drugs in the Presence of Children.

Nicole Kirtland, 27 years old, of Dry Prong, was arrested for: Cruelty to Juveniles, Illegal Use of Drugs in the Presence of Children, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Jason Satcher, 38 years old, of Dry Prong, was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.