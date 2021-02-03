GPSO arrests two men for altercation on Little River

The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office received a report that four juveniles were in a boat fishing on Little River when a man in another boat approached them and began an argument. The man then rammed the boy’s boat with his boat knocking the four juveniles overboard and causing their boat to partially sink. The man then fled the scene in his boat leaving the boys stranded in the water. The boys stayed in the water for hours clinging to trees until they were able to call for help.

Aaron Anders, 41 years old, of Pollock, was arrested for 4 counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder, Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property, Hit and Run, Reckless Operation of a Watercraft and a number of Wildlife and Fisheries charges.

The investigation between the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries revealed that there was a second man in the boat with Anders that did not provide any aid and did not call for help, leading to his arrest.

Kenan Moss, 22 years old, of Pollock, was arrested for 4 counts of Accessory After the Fact.