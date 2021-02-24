Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Local Headlines 

GPSO arrests three on multiple charges

Jacque Murphy 0 Comments

The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle in the Williana community that was swerving from one side of the road to the other and someone was hanging out of the vehicle shooting a gun.

Deputies were able to locate and stop the vehicle, leading to the arrest of two men and a juvenile.

Brandon Todd Dement, 22 years old of  Colfax, was arrested for Illegal Use of Weapons, Illegal Use of a Weapon with Drugs, and Possession of Marijuana.

Gabriel Furlow of Pineville, was arrested for Reckless Operation of a Vehicle, Illegal Carrying of a Weapon with Drugs and Possession of Marijuana.

The juvenile was charged with Possession of Marijuana, Illegal Carrying of a Weapon with Drugs and Open Container.

