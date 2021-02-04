Thursday, February 4, 2021
Local Headlines 

GPSO arrests Colfax woman for attempted second degree murder

Jacque Murphy

The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office received a report that someone had been run over by a vehicle.

An investigation led to the arrest of a Colfax woman for Attempted 2nd Degree Murder after it was determined that she struck the man with the car, then drove the car into him again; knocking him down and then driving over him.

Janie Futrell, 52 years old, of Colfax, was arrested for Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, Criminal Damage to Property, Reckless Operation, DWI, and Theft.

