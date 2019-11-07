4 arrested in Grant Parish on drug charges

GPSO- The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office received a report of a hit and run in Rapides Parish and was asked to be on the lookout for the vehicle.

Cpl. T.C. Vice located the vehicle on Hwy. 165, near Pollock. Cpl. Vice discovered a significant amount of methamphetamine, marijuana, syringes filled with liquid methamphetamine and other drugs.

• Allissa Rodriguez, 20 years old, of 531 Nelm’s Loop, Colfax, was arrested for: Possession of Methamphetamine with the Intent to Distribute, Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute, Possession of Suboxone, Possession of Clonazepam, 3rd offense Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Gabapentin.

• Russell Franks, 34 years old, of Apt. 34 Senior Road, Ball, was arrested for: Possession of Methamphetamine with the Intent to Distribute, Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute, Possession of Suboxone, Possession of Clonazepam, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Gabapentin.

• Venia Rodriguez, 37 years old, of 531 Nelm’s Loop, Colfax, was arrested for: Possession of Methamphetamine with the Intent to Distribute, Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute, Possession of Suboxone, Possession of Clonazepam, 3rd offense Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Gabapentin.

• Brandon Mayeaux, 42 years old, of 1389 Hwy. 139, Monroe, was arrested for: Possession of Methamphetamine with the Intent to Distribute, Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute, Possession of Suboxone, Possession of Clonazepam, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Gabapentin.