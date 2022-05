An ATV theft investigation by the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of two Winnfield men.

Johnny Nash, III, 18 years old, of Winnfield, was arrested for Possession of Stolen Things, Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Markesh Trindell, 18 years old, of Winnfield, was arrested for Illegal Possession of Stolen Things, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.