GPSO Announces Correctional Facility Graduates

The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office is proud to announce that Deputies Candace Whitstine, Gage Harvey, Anthony Nanneman, Jack Faraldo, and Damiea Cameron graduated from the Correctional Academy.

The academy consists of training in Louisiana laws, defensive tactics, physical fitness and much more.

Deputy Whitstine was chosen as the class president and graduated first in the class academically.

Deputy Harvey tied for the top firearms score and Deputy Nanneman was only ½ of one point behind Deputy Harvey’s score.