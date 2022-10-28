Friday, October 28, 2022
Latest:
Headlines 

GPSO Announces Correctional Facility Graduates

Jacque Murphy 0 Comments

The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office is proud to announce that Deputies Candace Whitstine, Gage Harvey, Anthony Nanneman, Jack Faraldo, and Damiea Cameron graduated from the Correctional Academy.

The academy consists of training in Louisiana laws, defensive tactics, physical fitness and much more.

Deputy Whitstine was chosen as the class president and graduated first in the class academically.

Deputy Harvey tied for the top firearms score and Deputy Nanneman was only ½ of one point behind Deputy Harvey’s score.

 

You May Also Like

LSUA To Offer New Course in Agriculture

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Mighty Thomas Carnival Workers Love the Lifestyle

Joel Massey 0

Louisiana National Guard preps for Tropical Storm Barry

Jojuana Phillips

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *