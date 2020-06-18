Governor urges citizens to participate in Census

The governor implored Louisiana residents to complete the 2020 Census in a recent press conference, emphasizing its importance to funding and representation.

Edwards said Louisiana has a 56% participation rate so far, which he said is ‘dead last’ in the South.

“I cannot stress enough the importance of filling out the Census form,” said Gov. Edwards. “Funding for many resources that our communities and state rely on are at stake, and we need every single person in Louisiana from the young to the young at heart to be included. No one is too young or too old. This opportunity only happens once every 10 years. For the next 10 years, the federal government will rely on the information collected in 2020 to help guide distribution of approximately $1.5 trillion in annual spending across 316 federal programs. These programs include, Medicaid, direct student loans, highway construction grants, low income tax credits and loans, and even adoption assistance programs. In addition, the numbers help determine boundaries for state legislative and congressional districts. That’s why participation is imperative.”

The 2020 Census is available online at My2020Census.Gov. You can also call 1-844-330-2020 to get more information or request a form by mail.