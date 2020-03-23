Governor issues “Stay at Home” order for the state

“Today, I am issuing a statewide Stay at Home order that goes into effect at 5 p.m. Monday, March 23, to further fight the spread of COVID-19 in Louisiana, as the number of confirmed cases is now more than 800” says the Governor in a press conference today.

“We have taken aggressive measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and flatten the curve; however, this is not enough. As our number of cases continues to grow, I am directing all Louisianans to stay at home unless it is absolutely necessary for you to leave”.

“I am implementing this measure to help prevent you from becoming infected or infecting someone else. People can leave their homes to do essential things like buying groceries or food, pick up medicine or go to work only if their job is essential”.