Governor-Elect Landry Announces Key Senior Hires in Administration

Lafayette, La – Today, Governor-elect Jeff Landry announced key senior staff hires for the upcoming administration.

Chief of Staff: Kyle Ruckert

Executive Counsel to the Governor: Angelique Freel

Chief of Staff to the First-Lady: Elise Cazes

Communications Director: Kate Kelly

Deputy Chief of Staff: Andree Miller

Legislative Director: Lance Maxwell

Director of Intergovernmental Relations: Kyle Ardoin

Policy Director: John Kay

Policy Director: Millard Mule

“Today, I am pleased to announce some key senior staff hires for our administration. I have worked extensively with each of these individuals, and I am confident they will help our office achieve great things for the people of Louisiana,” said Governor-elect Jeff Landry.

Background:

Chief of Staff: Kyle Ruckert

Kyle Ruckert, a resident of Baton Rouge, currently serves as Transition Director for the gubernatorial transition. Ruckert has served as senior advisor to multiple presidential elections, numerous statewide elected officials’ campaigns, including both Louisiana U.S. Senators, and hundreds of Louisiana State Senate and House races. He has almost two decades of senior management experience as Chief of Staff in both the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate on Capitol Hill. Ruckert graduated from Jesuit High School in New Orleans and earned his B.A from Tulane University.

Executive Counsel to the Governor: Angelique Freel

Angelique Duhon Freel was the Director of the Civil Division for the Louisiana Department of Justice, Office of Attorney General Jeff Landry, and served in that capacity since 2017 where she oversaw the Collections, Education, Governmental, Public Finance and Contracts, Environmental, Lands and Natural Resources, and Occupational Review Sections. Her career at the Attorney General’s office has spanned three Attorneys Generals. Prior to her tenure with the Louisiana Department of Justice, she worked for private law firms handling complex litigation. She is a former law clerk to the Honorable Judge Jimmie C. Peters of the Louisiana Third Circuit Court of Appeal. Mrs. Freel has more than 20 years of experience handling complex litigation in both state and federal courts. Additionally, she has served as general counsel or hearing officer on numerous Louisiana administrative boards as well as Louisiana university boards, including Nicholls State University, University of Louisiana at Monroe, and McNeese State University. She received her bachelor’s degree from Northwestern State University and her law degree from Louisiana State University.

Chief of Staff to the First-Lady: Elise Cazes

Elise Cazes has over two decades of private, public, and non-profit experience — including seven years at the Louisiana Department of Justice and three years at the Louisiana Division of Administration. Since 2019, Cazes has led the LADOJ’s budget, legislative, and departmental planning and performance — directing the department’s Finance, Governmental, Human Resources, Payroll, Information Technology, Property and Fleet, and Purchasing. Cazes previously served in leadership positions at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Our Lady of the Lake College and her master’s of business administration from Southeastern Louisiana University.

Communications Director: Kate Kelly

Kate Kelly is a graduate of St. Mary’s Dominican High School in New Orleans and Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge. Kate has nearly a decade of experience managing and directing elected officials’ internal and external communications. She began her career working on Capitol Hill for U.S. Senator David Vitter. Prior to her role as Campaign and Transition Communications Director with Mr. Landry, she served as Communications Director for numerous U.S. House members in Washington, D.C., and worked for U.S. Senator John Kennedy as a Senior Communications Advisor.

Deputy Chief of Staff: Andree Miller

Andree started her involvement in public service in high school when she worked for the St. Landry Parish Clerk of Court office. She has over 20 years of volunteer and campaign experience on the state and federal level. Andree Miller comes to the Landry Administration having served in constituent leadership roles in the U.S. Senate, the U.S. House of Representatives, and as a Professional Staff Member on the U.S. Senate Small Business & Entrepreneurship Committee. A graduate of Louisiana State University, Andree began her professional career in fundraising, marketing, and program management roles for ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Most recently, Andree was the Political Director for the Louisiana Association of Business & Industry where she was instrumental in electing numerous members of the Louisiana Legislature and the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Legislative Director: Lance Maxwell

M. Lance Maxwell, is the former Assistant Attorney General and Legislative Director for the Louisiana Department of Justice. As AAG/Legislative Director, Lance was tasked with successfully navigating both the budgetary and legislative hurdles of Louisiana’s largest legal agency. Prior to his role with the Louisiana DOJ, Lance was a law clerk for the 19th JDC Chief Judge Dexter Ryland and was the CENLA Regional Representative for U.S. Senator David Vitter. He also operated and managed the Maxwell Law Firm for approximately nine years. Lance has worked for three statewide elected officials and has a blend of both private and public sector employment that involved coordination with local, state, and federal officials. Lance is originally from Alexandria and is a graduate of Louisiana College and the Southern University Law Center. Lance is married to his wife Kristin and is the proud father of his infant daughter Sadie.

Director of Intergovernmental Relations: Kyle Ardoin

Kyle Ardoin, a native of Ville Platte, served as Louisiana’s 44th Secretary of State since May 2018, winning a special election in December 2018 and a full term in November 2019. As Secretary of State, Secretary Ardoin championed legislation to improve Louisiana’s election integrity, increase regulatory transparency, and enhance the state’s cybersecurity posture. Prior to serving as Secretary of State, Secretary Ardoin was a member of the West Baton Rouge School Board, a lobbyist, and First Assistant Secretary of State. He is married to the former Letti Lowe of Port Allen. Together they have one daughter, Abbigale, and one grandson, J.J. They attend St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Baton Rouge.

Policy Director: John Kay

John Kay is a native and resident of Shreveport, LA. John was home-schooled through high school and attended LSU Shreveport for his undergraduate degree, graduating in 2010. John has worked locally on numerous political campaigns and efforts including those of Senator John Kennedy, the Republican Party of Louisiana, and Congressman John Fleming. In addition to campaign work, John also worked for two years in the district office of Congressman Fleming. John returned to Louisiana as a founding staff member of the Louisiana chapter of Americans for Prosperity. John served for two years as the Deputy State Director of the organization followed by four years leading the chapter as the State Director. John also served as the Vice President for Advocacy at the Pelican Institute, leading the group’s advocacy organization named Pelican Action. In 2023, John joined Attorney General Jeff Landry’s campaign for governor as the Deputy Campaign manager. John and his wife Amanda reside in Baton Rouge with their three daughters Jewel, Cecilia, and Austen.

Policy Director: Millard Mulé

A graduate of Jesuit High School in New Orleans and the College of Charleston, Millard Mulé will serve as Policy Director. Mulé has been top aide to the Governor-Elect for more than a decade, serving as Communications Director during Mr. Landry’s tenures as Attorney General and Congressman. He previously was Political Director for the South Carolina House Republican Caucus and manager of a public affairs firm. Mulé is the proud husband of Sarah and father of Rosalie, Salvadore, Maximilian, and Isabella.