Governor-Elect Jeff Landry Announces Appointments to the Louisiana Health Department, Wildlife & Fisheries, and Children & Family Services

Monroe, La­– Today, Governor-elect Jeff Landry announced appointments to the Louisiana Department of Health, the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, and the Department of Children and Family Services.

Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Health—Dr. Ralph Abraham

Deputy Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Health —Dr. Pete Croughan

Undersecretary of the Louisiana Department of Health —Michael Harrington

Chief of Staff of the Louisiana Department of Health —Drew Maranto

Executive Counsel to the Louisiana Department of Health —Nick Gachassin, III

Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries—Madison Sheahan

Deputy Secretary/Assistant Secretary of Wildlife—Stephen Clark

Assistant Secretary of Fisheries—Ryan Montegut

Chief of Staff of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries—Tyler Bosworth

Secretary of the Department of Children and Family Services— David Matlock

“I am proud to announce these important appointments today. Each of these individuals has the leadership, knowledge, and skills that our state needs to put us on the right path forward. I look forward to the great work they will do for folks across Louisiana,” said Governor-elect Jeff Landry.

“I am honored that the Governor-elect has asked me to head the Louisiana Department of Health. As a practicing physician, I look forward to ensuring our rural communities are well represented, the mental health crisis is properly addressed, and the Louisiana Health Department serves all of Louisiana’s health needs, no matter where you live,” said Dr. Ralph Abraham.

“Louisiana has always been the sportsman’s paradise. It’s time for us to build a Department of Wildlife and Fisheries that upholds the same level of excellence. I am dedicated to developing a team that will bring the bold and innovative leadership that this state deserves. And I’m thankful that Governor-Elect Landry trusts me to lead this department in a new direction — to create a department that truly serves the people of Louisiana,” said Madison Sheahan.

“I am honored to serve the people of Louisiana as the Secretary of the Department of Children and Family Services. I look forward to working closely with Governor-elect Landry to ensure we give our children and families the proper resources and support to live a successful life,” said David Matlock.