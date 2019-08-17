Governor Edwards requests Major Disaster Declaration from President Trump

Governor John Bel Edwards has sent a 10 page letter to President Trump requesting that he issue a Major Disaster Declaration for the State of Louisiana due to flooding that occurred along the Mississippi River and its tributaries this year. The Declaration would allow the federal government to supplement the flood fight costs for state and local agencies along with damages incurred.

Gov. Edwards is requesting Public Assistance for the Parishes of Assumption, Caldwell, Catahoula, Concordia, East Carroll, Franklin, Iberville, Ouachita, Pointe Coupee, Rapides, St. Martin, Terrebonne, and West Feliciana. He is also requesting Hazard Mitigation statewide.

To view the full 10 page document you can click on the link below.

Major-Declaration-Request-Mississippi-River