Monday, May 27, 2019
Governor Edwards requests Federal Assistance for river flooding

Jojuana Phillips

Governor John Bel Edwards is requesting federal assistance due to the on-going threat of river flooding across Louisiana and any potential activities associated with protecting the public.

The Governor’s request covers emergency protective measures and direct federal assistance.

On Saturday Governor Edwards traveled to Stephensville to oversee the installation of barrier force walls and other flood protection measures in Saint Martin Parish.

Governor Edwards issued a state of emergency on February 27th as this extended fight began.

Preparations are already being made to sink a barge in Bayou Chene to help reduce floodwaters from the Atchafalaya River from flowing back into that area.

