Governor Edwards declares State of Emergency for Louisiana

In a statement on Facebook Governor Edwards says, “I am heartbroken to learn of the mother and child who were killed in Southwest Caddo Parish due to one of numerous reported tornados. My prayers go out to the family as well as those who were injured or lost their homes. I will be traveling to the Shreveport area and Union Parish today to tour the damage and response efforts.”

Read the Declaration here:

https://gov.louisiana.gov/assets/EmergencyProclamations/ProcJBE183.pdf?fbclid=IwAR3AXRI3ddFdMn1YXD08izZ8mZltpoTDZDQ_yGHcV9ptRqv5RNtaEbqFadE

