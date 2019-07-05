Governor Edwards begins RV campaign tour this weekend

With elections coming up in October Governor John Bel Edwards has been traveling the state to meet with teachers and veterans and is planning to begin a statewide RV tour this Saturday.

Governor Edwards faces two challengers on the October ballot, US Representative Ralph Abraham and Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone.

Edwards did a statewide tour in 2015 when he ran for Governor and this year’s RV tour will be something similar.

The tour will kick off Saturday in his home town of Amite and additional stops are planned Monday in New Orleans, Tuesday in Lafayette and Lake Charles, Wednesday in Alexandria and Shreveport and Thursday in Monroe and Baton Rouge.