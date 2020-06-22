Monday, June 22, 2020
Governor Edwards announced Phase 3 postponement

In an effort to slow the spread of rising coronavirus cases, Governor Edwards postpones Phase 3 reopening.

Louisiana will stay under Phase 2 guidelines for another 28 days .

In recent weeks, COVID cases and hospitalizations have increased again, although ventilator numbers haven’t.

Central Louisiana has plateaued in COVID-like illnesses and cases and has increased in hospitalizations.

Edwards says that he and his staff will be more active with courtesy visits to businesses to see if they’re operating and adhering to guidelines. If not, a business is liable to lose their license for 30 days.

Edwards emphasizes, “A lot of people out there are saying they’re done with the virus. Well, the virus isn’t done with us.”

Edwards will have a new proclamation ready  extending the Phase 2 period.

