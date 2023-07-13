Governor Candidate Meets with Leaders About How England Airpark Impacts Community

A candidate for governor met with leaders of England Airpark to discuss how the authority affects local industry and economy. ABC News’ Joel Massey has more on its importance and what the future holds for the airpark.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Stephen Waguespack joined England Airpark administrators for a look at how the airpark impacts the local economy and what’s on its horizon.

“Central Louisiana is a huge piece of Louisiana’s economic puzzle so I wanted to come here and get a feel from folks on the front lines what are the true opportunities, what are the strengths and weaknesses, how can the state be a better partner. And I’m doing this through every region of the state. I just got a briefing on the facility here, lots of potential here, obviously as we put more warehousing in, as we look to attract more economic development here.”

England Airpark has 60 businesses employing more than 2,000 people and Executive Director Ralph Hennessy says one of the latest successes is a company called Ucore which will be housing a manufacturing facility on site.

“It’s an 80 thousand square foot facility that’s going to be used for the processing of rare earth metals into a usable product for the technology sector.”

Another winning component of the airpark is their community center which stays busy.

“We have things booked throughout the year, wedding receptions, Mardi Gras balls, business banquets, a variety of other meetings that are taking place there.”

Alexandria International Airport transports more than 200 thousand passengers per year through Delta and American Airlines. United Airlines recently left during Covid but administrators are trying to bring back the carrier. England Airpark is also an important supporter of Fort Johnson in Leesville. Seventy thousand troops per year fly through the facility.

“We’re really the springboard for them to leap off into to get to Fort Johnson and so they lease about 400 acres here with us.”

“The airpark is home to the intermediate staging base for the US Army’s Fort Johnson providing realistic combat training for troops. In a battle scenario England could play the part of a friendly country while Fort Johnson plays the part of a threatening country.”

Hennessy says the airpark shares the statewide need for additional warehouse space and they are seeking money from the state to build some which would come in useful in a hurricane situation. The facility has been used as a staging area for past storms.

“We’re far enough in where we don’t really see the damaging winds and whatnot but close enough where within a couple of hours relief supplies can be shipped out to the necessary communities within a relatively short period.”