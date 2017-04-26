Governor Bill to Raise Money for State Loses in Committee

Governor John Bel Edwards’ major tax Bill doesn’t even make it out the starting gate.

The governor says he is not giving up after the loss of his Commercial Activity Bill, rather he says this is just one Bill among many to raise revenue. He also says the loss of the Bill gives him direction on how to steer the other Bills in a tax package.

Governor Edwards indicated he listened to discussion of the Bill, and is convinced the lawmakers want to accept proposals made by a tax reform committee that has made recommendations for restructuring Louisiana’s tax code.

Governor Edwards did warn the legislature must act before the State is up against a cliff. All the Bills must start in the Ways of Means Committee.

KLAX ABC31 News