Governor announces, Louisiana remains in Phase 3
Governor John Bel Edwards posted on his Facebook page today…
“Today, I filed a lawsuit in state court defending my COVID-19 public health emergency proclamation, which has been challenged by some members of the House of Representatives just as new COVID-19 cases reach a third spike across the country.
In addition to the fact that getting rid of the mitigation measures that have proven to slow the spread of COVID and save lives is reckless and dangerous, the law being used is blatantly unconstitutional.
Louisiana remains in Phase 3, our successful mitigation measures remain in place, and I will continue to work with public health officials and experts to make decisions based on sound science and data.”