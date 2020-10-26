Governor announces, Louisiana remains in Phase 3

Governor John Bel Edwards posted on his Facebook page today…

“Today, I filed a lawsuit in state court defending my COVID-19 public health emergency proclamation, which has been challenged by some members of the House of Representatives just as new COVID-19 cases reach a third spike across the country.

In addition to the fact that getting rid of the mitigation measures that have proven to slow the spread of COVID and save lives is reckless and dangerous, the law being used is blatantly unconstitutional.