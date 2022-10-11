Government Body Surplus Auction Open with Public Bidding Sat. Oct. 22nd 9am
ALEXANDRIA, LA – Per order of the Rapides Parish Police Jury,
Grant Parish Sheriff’s Department, Rapides Parish Sheriff
Department, Red River Water Way Commission, Red River
Levee Board, Vernon Parish Sheriff Department, Vernon Parish
Police Jury, Town of Jena, hundreds of items will be sold to the
public Saturday, October 22nd at 9:00 a.m. The large liquidation
features vehicles including pickups, police cruisers as well as
garbage trucks, dump trucks, buses, track hoes, hay rakes,
forklifts, tractors, farm and construction equipment and tools.
Recreational equipment to be sold includes four wheelers,
mowers, golf carts, etc.
All of these items will be sold to the highest bidder regardless of
price, as there are no reserves on the items. The public is invited
to preview their potential purchases Friday, October 21st from
8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the auction site: 3804 McKeithen Drive,
Alexandria, LA.
318-443-6614.