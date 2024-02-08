Gov. Landry defends his decision to send troops to the Texas border

Thursday, February 8, 2024
Gov. Jeff Landry officially announced Thursday that he is sending Louisiana National Guard members to Texas to help with the border after making a trip to south Texas.

Louisiana Senate President Cameron Henry says the price tag to send Louisiana National Guardsmen to the Texas border could cost taxpayers around $3 million. Henry says the money could come either from the existing National Guard budget, which would have to be refunded later, or from a supplemental appropriations bill that could come up during the legislative special session on crime scheduled to start Feb. 19.

Gov. Landry says the benefits are two fold: “This actually serves a purpose and helps Louisiana too because it serves and trains our national guard troops, of which I was one, for readiness and duty and active service, the things they all signed up for”

