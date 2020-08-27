Gov. Edwards signs new Phase 2 extension for two more weeks

Gov. Edwards announced another Phase 2 extension for two weeks, until September 11. The extension includes the statewide mask mandate, closure of bars to on-site consumption and gathering size limits.

Despite progress in slowing the spread of COVID-19, according to the White House Task Force, Louisiana is still in the red zone for cases. Also, almost half of the state’s parishes have over 10 percent positivity rate.

The current order ends Friday, August 28th. you can read the new proclamation at the link below.

https://gov.louisiana.gov/assets/Proclamations/2020/110-JBE-2020-COVID-19-Public-Health-Emergency-Renewal-of-Phase-2.pdf

““Louisiana has seen improvement in slowing the spread of COVID-19, and this would not be possible without the hard work of the people of Louisiana who have faithfully followed the mitigation measures, including wearing their masks when in public,” Gov. Edwards said. “While we have seen drops in hospitalizations and new COVID-19 cases, we also know that we have more people moving around because of schools and colleges going back to in-person classes, which is one of the reasons we will stay in Phase 2 for another two weeks.”