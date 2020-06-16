Gov. Edwards passes bill to keep daylight saving time all year, pending federal approval

Governor John Bel Edwards says the state will adopt daylight saving time as the year-round standard time, pending changes in federal law.

The law only goes into effect if the U.S. Congress amends current federal law to allow states to decide whether or not they adopt daylight saving time as their year-round standard time.

If that should happen while the state is in daylight saving time, the state will not return to standard time.

If that happens while the state is in standard time, the law takes effect at 2 a.m. on the second Sunday in March.