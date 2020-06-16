Tuesday, June 16, 2020
Latest:
Community News 

Gov. Edwards passes bill to keep daylight saving time all year, pending federal approval

Jacque Murphy 0 Comments

Governor John Bel Edwards says the state will adopt daylight saving time as the year-round standard time, pending changes in federal law.

The law only goes into effect if the U.S. Congress amends current federal law to allow states to decide whether or not they adopt daylight saving time as their year-round standard time.

If that should happen while the state is in daylight saving time, the state will not return to standard time.

If that happens while the state is in standard time, the law takes effect at 2 a.m. on the second Sunday in March.

You May Also Like

Boyce Branch Library to Host FIZZ! BOOM! BURP!

KLAX TV, ABC 31

New Sanctuary at Calvary Requires 200-ton Rig to Lift Truss

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Boyce’s First Female Mayor Has Plans for Town

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *