Gov. Edwards lifts Stay at Home Order

Earlier today, Gov. Edwards announced the lifting of the Stay at Home Order for the state.

Louisiana will enter into Phase One, effective on May 15th.

Today there were 215 new cases bringing the state total to 31,815 total along with 29 new deaths.

Gov. Edwards says that looking at data since before and even after the extension, following the White House guidelines, Louisiana met the criteria to enter into the first phase.

Edwards emphasizes that although this is ahead, residents are still urged to follow social distancing guidelines.

Businesses such as churches, gyms and restaurants are allowed to reopen but following the 25% capacity rate.

The 25% capacity including both customers and the employees.

More details on business allowed for reopen below:

Regarding the Central Louisiana area, COVID-like illnesses, positive cases and hospitalizations were decreasing across the board two weeks ago.

Now, with more testing capabilities statewide, illnesses have plateaued and cases have increased.