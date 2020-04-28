Gov. Edwards extends Stay-At-Home Order to May 15th

In today’s press conference, Gov. Edwards starts off by showing support for the fallen officer in Baton Rouge following the four-hour standoff but immediately shares that he didn’t anticipate extending the stay-at home orders for the state.

He mentions that despite recent trends, Louisiana doesn’t have a consistent decrease in cases and hospitalizations.

As of today, there are more than 27,000 cases and of that number, at least 17,000 have recovered.

Gov. Edwards declares that when sharing the extension to Vice President, Mike Pence, he stands behind the decision as well.

Louisiana has fallen to the number six spot in cases per capita.

Businesses that are currently closes will remain closed and businesses that are essential and currently open will remain open and continue to follow current guidelines.

A slight change that Edwards mentioned was restaurants with dining areas can re-open as long as social distancing is being practiced and customers are not being served outside.

Gov. Edwards assures everyone that we’re much closer to Phase One of opening back the state now than we were back in March.

Central Louisiana (Region 6) is decreasing across the board in COVID like illnesses, positive cases and hospitalizations.