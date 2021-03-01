Gov. Edwards declares March 22 as statewide Red Beans and Rice Day
March 1, 2021. Gov. John Bel Edwards has signed a proclamation that Monday, March 22, 2021, will be Red Beans and Rice Day across the state of Louisiana.
Three iconic brands, Cajun Country Rice, Camellia Brand and Savoie’s® Foods welcome Gov. Edwards’ efforts to spread the red beans and rice love.
Robert Trahan, co-owner of Falcon Rice Mill and Cajun Country Rice based in Crowley, said Gov. Edwards’ proclamation adds even more fun and energy to the effort to put red beans and rice on every table in the state — especially on Monday, March 22.
In conjunction with Red Beans and Rice Mondays, all three brands are partnering with Second Harvest and Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank to make donations, based on purchases of Cajun Country Rice, Camellia Beans and Savoie’s® Smoked Andouille Sausage, through Feb. 26.
Shoppers are invited to eat well and do good by choosing this delicious Louisiana trio. Through Feb. 26, every purchase of Camellia Red Beans, Savoie’s® Sausage and Cajun Country Rice will benefit Second Harvest and the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. Participating retailers include Rouses, Winn-Dixie and Albertsons.
Most agree that the history of red beans and rice goes back to 19th Century New Orleans and the one-two punch of families serving pork at Sunday lunch and then looking for an easy meal on Mondays, the traditional wash day.
Recipes to make your own red beans and rice can be found here.
In an effort to educate the younger generation and bring the Monday tradition of red beans and rice to the top of mind for adults, the three companies have decided to host an art competition, Monday’s Favorite Meal: Red Beans and Rice Art Competition. The contest will run through March 22, 2021— and is open to fifth graders and up across the state of Louisiana. For more details, go here.