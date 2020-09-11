Friday, September 11, 2020
Gov. Edwards announces Phase 3 guidelines of reopen

Gov. Edwards announced yesterday that Louisiana will transition into Phase 3 but waited until today to explain guidelines in the new proclamation. The proclamation goes into effect tonight.

Safety mitigations, such as the mask mandate, will remain in place.

Indoor gatherings, such as weddings, parties, etc. can operate up to 50% capacity, 250 people.

Bars may reopen in parishes with a 5% (or lower) positive rate for two consecutive weeks under local government permission. Bars can have 25%, up to 50 people, indoors. Service will end at 10 p.m. before bar closure at 11 p.m. Live music is prohibited.

Alcohol sales for on-site locations like bars, restaurants, and casinos will end at 10 p.m.

Businesses can allow up to 75%. This includes restaurants, churches, salons, spas, gyms, etc.

Indoor nursing home visitations remain the same except nursing homes in parishes with 5% positivity (or lower) rate that could be eligible for a 28-day outdoor visitation program.

 

 

