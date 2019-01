Gov. Edwards Announces He Is Running For Re-Election

JOHN BEL EDWARDS TODAY OFFICIALLY ANNOUNCES HE’S RUNNING FOR RE-ELECTION IN THE FALL BY USING SOCIAL MEDIA.

HE LAUNCHED A VIDEO, WHICH IS AVAILABLE ON HIS HOME PAGE, AND IS TOUTING HIS ACCOMPLISHMENTS IN THE LAST 3 YEARS.

EDWARDS IS ONE OF THE FEW DEMOCRATS HEADING UP A RED STATE IN THE DEEP SOUTH.

AND, HE’S DRAWN OPPOSITION FROM 2 REPUBLICANS, RALPH ABRAHAM, THE 5TH DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN, FROM ALTO IN NORTHEAST LOUISIANA, AND FROM NEW ORLEANS BUSINESSMAN EDDIE RISPONE.

THE PRIMARY ELECTION IS OCTOBER 12TH, AND A RUN-OFF, IF NEEDED, IS NOVEMBER 16TH.