Campus News Top Stories 

Gov. Blanco Speaks at UL Lafayette Graduation

KLAX-TV ABC 31 0 Comment

Former Governor Kathleen Blanco is undergoing treatment for cancer in her liver and she shared her story as the commencement speaker for UL Lafayette’s 157th Commencement at the Cajun Dome.

No treatments have yet been identified to actually cure this type of melanoma, so a variety of treatments will likely be necessary over time.

The democratic one-term governor asked the audience for prayers as she begins another round of treatment next week.

KLAX ABC 31 News 12/20/17

You May Also Like

State Sales Tax Holiday This Weekend

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on State Sales Tax Holiday This Weekend

NSU named a Military Friendly School

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on NSU named a Military Friendly School

Arraignment Held in Former Marshals Case

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Arraignment Held in Former Marshals Case

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *