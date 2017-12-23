Gov. Blanco Speaks at UL Lafayette Graduation

Former Governor Kathleen Blanco is undergoing treatment for cancer in her liver and she shared her story as the commencement speaker for UL Lafayette’s 157th Commencement at the Cajun Dome.

No treatments have yet been identified to actually cure this type of melanoma, so a variety of treatments will likely be necessary over time.

The democratic one-term governor asked the audience for prayers as she begins another round of treatment next week.

KLAX ABC 31 News 12/20/17