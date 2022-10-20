Gordon McKernan Using NIL Deals with 14 Athletes to Raise Money for Breast Cancer Awareness

McKernan’s “Playing for Pink” campaign will raise thousands of dollars for local cancer organizations.

LA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan is teaming up with his student-athlete partners to support local cancer organizations across the state.

Since signing his first Name, Image, & Likeness (NIL) deal with Tigers basketball star Alexis Morris in December 2021, McKernan has signed 30+ student-athletes, and counting, across the state. Spanning from Louisiana State University to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, Louisiana Technical University, and even local high schools, McKernan’s partners are an elite force of talent.

McKernan, who is known for his avid support of local communities and organizations across the state, is joining his love for sports and philanthropy to honor Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Under his charity arm, Gordon Gives, McKernan has launched his “Playing for Pink” campaign. The funds earned by McKernan’s student-athlete partners during the campaign will go toward supporting three local cancer organizations in the state.

Gordon Gives will donate $100 for every major stat, including receptions, tackles, sacks, and every 10 yards of offense, achieved by each of his athletes during their respective games this Saturday. For every big play, including touchdowns, turnovers forced, safeties, big returns, clutch receptions, big blocks, and other game-changing plays, by a Get Gordon Athlete, Gordon Gives will donate another $250 dollars.

McKernan’s Tigers Football partners will be Playing for Pink to support Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center’s Geaux Pink Initiative, for a minimum total commitment of $5,000, during their Saturday game against Ole Miss. Likewise, Dontae Fleming and Andre Jones, McKernan’s Cajun Football partners, will play to support Miles Perret Cancer Services’ Breast Cancer Support Group during their game against Arkansas State University this Saturday, for a minimum total commitment of $2,500. Up in northern Louisiana, Davon “Smoke” Harris with the LA Tech Bulldogs will play against Rice University this Saturday to raise funds for the Louisiana Cancer Foundation for Research and Education, for a minimum total commitment of $1,000.