Tuesday, December 8, 2020
Latest:
Business News 

Local Attorneys Gives FREE Meals to the Alexandria community

Jacque Murphy 0 Comments

(Alexandria, LA)- At Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys, we genuinely believe it is our privilege and responsibility to give back to the community. For nearly eight years, we have hosted a bike giveaway during the holiday season; and this has allowed us to give away thousands of bikes to deserving families and children across the state of Louisiana. Unfortunately, due to COVID, we will not be able to host the bike giveaway this year. Gordon McKernan commented, “Although 2020 would have marked the 8th year of the bike giveaway, we could not have hosted this event while maintaining responsible social distancing practices. My main concern is the health and safety of my staff, clients, and winners.”

To continue our mission to give back to the community and practice proper social distancing, we have decided to host a drive-thru Christmas meal giveaway. Each Christmas meal will include a frozen turkey, stuffing mix, corn, green beans, rolls, and a pie to feed a family of four. Winners will be contacted directly by a member of the Gordon McKernan team. Each winner will need to pick up the Christmas meal on Monday, December 21, 2020, from 1 pm-3 pm at McKernan’s Alexandria Office, 3600 Jackson Street. To register to win a Christmas meal, please visit our website, https://www.getgordon.com/

Deadline to enter is Friday, December 11th!

We know that 2020 has been hard on everyone, and we hope that this giveaway will bring some holiday cheer to you and your family.

You May Also Like

Rep. Abraham to Speak at Chamber Luncheon

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Todd Graves Investing $2 Million to Help Independent Restaurants Recover From COVID-19 Closures

Meagan Glover

Zingerman’s Exec Gives Leadership Training in Alexandria

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ATTENTION DISH customers, despite KLAX TV's best efforts to stay on the air, DISH is threatening to drop this channel. If this happens, you can no longer see your favorite programming live on DISH. Call dish today at 1-800-333-3474 and tell them to stop the blackouts!