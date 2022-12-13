Gordon gives back with bikes

Louisiana residents across the state sent in registration forms to gordongives.com for a chance to be randomly selected for a new bicycle.

“It’s gonna mean the world to her”

Mrs. Wells from Cottonport Louisiana registered her granddaughter for a new bike, was chosen and now has a special surprise for her on Christmas, thanks to the generosity of the Gordon Law Firm

Shanteria Wells, Bike Recipient says “Wow, I said, this man, I say he is going to change a lot of children lives by giving them these beautiful bikes, it’s a really great idea”

Getting a shiny new bike when you’re a kid has to be one of the best feelings as a child and Gordon says, it also gives children a sense of freedom

Gordon McKernan – Louisiana Attorney at Law said, “Six years old there bouts when I got my first bike that I really remember and it wasn’t the training wheel bike anymore it was a real bike ya know, it was a big boy bike and you got to ride and it just gave you that sense of adventure and freedom.

Gordon says giving back in any part of your life is what our values should be…

“Just good values as a person, giving back to others who are less fortunate and that’s what we like to do as a law firm and as a company”