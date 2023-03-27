Good Samaritan Struck by Vehicle and Killed

The Alexandria Police Department (APD) is currently working a traffic related fatality involving a pedestrian.

At approximately 07:00 AM, the Alexandria Police Department was dispatched to the 2700 block of Eddie Williams Boulevard in reference to a minor collision involving two vehicles. An employee from a local business went to check on the occupants of the two vehicles and was struck by another vehicle. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel. The identity of the victim is being held until family members have been contacted.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, or any other type crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/

Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.