Global Church Convention Motivates Residents to Exercise Patience

One of the largest convention organizations in the world has once again chosen Alexandria to host its global three-day event.

ABC 31 News Reporter Keisha Swafford has the story on how this convention will benefit the community.

The 2023 “Exercise Patience” Convention highlights family & community values.

Convention Organizer David Taylor says, “They can learn different Bible principles and how we can apply patience in different aspects of our lives and it’s really beneficial because when you think about it, God is patient with us, so we want to be more patient with others.”

This will be the first time in over 40 years Alexandria has hosted this convention.

Convention Attendee Monique Dyer says, “Patience is such a beautiful quality, it is an important quality because it really improves the quality of our lives when we’re patient and it helps us to build and forge lasting relationships.”

Six sessions will explore the modern-day relevance of patience.

Convention Attendee Sicily Velasco says, “I especially look forward to the drama because as a young person, I’ve had unexpected trials and challenges come up in my life, as I’m sure a lot of young people can also relate to. So, I look forward to seeing how the drama has a real-life example of that.”

Families can learn how to apply the bible to their lives.

Convention Attendee Ron Velasco says, “It’s something I know I have to work on, but I realize that it’s just not something that is self-improvement, but it really has to do with love. And so, every time I try to cultivate or apply it, it’s really me applying love and showing love to others.”

Their purpose is to challenge the way people think about patience.

Convention Attendee Lisa Velasco says, “Patience helps us to keep our balance sometimes, and it helps us to keep our joy. So, I’m looking forward to the convention because I feel like it’s going to help me try to remember how to do that and help my family keep moving forward too.”

Families will spend three days exploring how to be patient with others.

The convention will take place at the Rapides Parish Coliseum from June 23rd to June 25th.