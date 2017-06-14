Join STEPScenla as we host our 1st Annual Glo-Fest in Downtown Alexandria, La. As dusk falls over the Red River, STEPScenla supporters will break through the runners’ shoot to embark on a 1-mile fun run in a quest to achieve the perfect glow . Along the course, participants will enter three black light zones where glo-paint and UV color powder will add a load of color excitement to your Glo-Fest attire. At the end of the course, participants will cross the finish line as they arrive to an unforgettable Glo-Fest Block Party!!! Jam Packed with black lights, color explosions, music and dance, foam cannon explosions, and much more, this is an event you don’t want to miss.

Your contribution from registering for GLO_FEST 2017 will benefit Children’s Miracle Network and our 2017 STEPScenla Heroes.

Grab some friends and let your soul glow!!!

Registration Starts April 1, 2017

Spread the word and contact us if your group is interested in taking on a Glo-Zone!!!

STEPScenla is now seeking Food Vendors and Kid Activity Booths for GLO_FEST 2017 in Downtown Alexandria on Sat. June 24th!

FAQs

What can I bring into the event?

You MUST bring your online ticket. Remember to print your receipt ticket online and bring it with you to the entrance gate. You may bring an ice chest to the event. Although, we do as that you please keep in mind that this event is NOT a rave or adult club fest, it is a family-friendly event.

How can I contact the organizer with any questions?

Please connect with STEPScenla via email (stepscenla@gmail.com) with any questions or concerns.

What’s the refund policy?

No refunds.

Do I have to bring my printed ticket to the event?

You MUST bring your online ticket. Remember to print your receipt ticket online and bring it with you to the entrance gate.

Is my registration fee or ticket transferrable?

No transfers are allowed.