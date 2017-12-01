Glenmora Man Arrested for Child Abuse

Press Release – On November 4, 2017, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of domestic violence that occurred in the Glenmora area. The complainant reported to have received information that thirty year old Matthew Dexter Wainwright committed a battery upon a juvenile.

While conducting their investigation, Detectives learned the juvenile had been transported from the scene of the crime to an area hospital in reference to injuries sustained during the ill criminal acts. The juvenile was later airlifted to a hospital out of the parish for further treatment. Detectives were able to establish sufficient probable cause that supported the initial complaint, as well as additional crimes. Warrants were granted for Wainwright’s arrest, by a 9th Judicial District Judge, in reference to 1 Count – Domestic Abuse Aggravated Assault, 1 Count – Domestic Abuse Battery, 1 Count – Aggravated 2nd Degree Battery, 3 Counts – 2nd Degree Kidnapping, 2 Counts – 2nd Degree Cruelty to Juveniles and 5 Counts – Obstruction of Justice.

Wainwright was located later that day and taken into custody without incident. Matthew Dexter Wainwright was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center in reference to his warrants.

On November 07, 2017, Wainwright was released from the detention center after posting a $137,500.00 bond.

Arrestee:

Matthew Dexter Wainwright, 30 , Glenmora, LA

Charges:

1 Count – Domestic Abuse Aggravated Assault

1 Count – Domestic Abuse Battery

1 Count – Aggravated 2nd Degree Battery

3 Counts – 2nd Degree Kidnapping

2 Counts – 2nd Degree Cruelty to Juveniles