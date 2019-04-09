Glenmora man arrested for 17 counts of indecent behavior with juveniles

On March 3rd, 2019, deputies responded to take a report of an incident of criminal sexual conduct involving a juvenile.

Deputies took the initial report and Sheriff’s Detectives from the Glenmora Sub-station were assigned the case for the follow up investigation.

Detectives began their investigation and identified the suspect as Kristopher Kevin Smith, 33, of 12222 Hwy 165 Glenmora, La.

Through their investigation, including an interview of the victim through the Rapides Children’s Advocacy Center, detectives were able to establish sufficient probable cause that supported the original allegations.

A warrant was obtained for Smith’s arrest for (01) One Count Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile and (17) Seventeen Counts Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile.

On March 15th, Smith was taken into custody without incident. Smith was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center and released later that day after posting a $22,000.00 bond.