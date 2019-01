GLENMORA ARRESTS

GLENMORA POLICE SAY THEY’VE ARRESTED 3 PEOPLE—INCLUDING PARENTS—IN CONNECTION WITH A CHILD TRAFFICKING CASE.

TROY CARROLL

GENE MORAS

LACEY CHANDLER

THEY’RE 56-YEAR-OLD TROY CARROLL, AND THE PARENTS, 42-YEAR-OLD GENE MORAS (MORE-ah) AND 34-YEAR-OLD LACEY CHANDLER, ALL OF GLENMORA. POLICE SAY THE CASE STARTED WITH A CONTACT BY CHILD SERVICES, AND FROM THERE INVESTIGATORS OBTAINED WARRANTS FOR RAPE BY CARROLL AND CHILD TRAFFICKING BY THE 3 SUSPECTS.

THE PARENTS ARE ALSO ACCUSED OF FAILURE TO REPORT FELONIES.