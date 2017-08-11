Community News Elections 

Glen Beard Re-Elected as LCUL Board Chairman

KLAX TV, ABC 31 0 Comment
Glen Beard, Retired Police Chief ,Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Louisiana Credit Union League (LCUL)

Press Release – Retired Police Chief Glen Beard was re-elected Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Louisiana Credit Union League (LCUL) during the organization’s 83rd Annual Meeting & Convention in New Orleans July 28. Mr. Beard has served on the LCUL Board since 1985 and Chairman since 1991. During his time, LCUL has emerged as a financially sound organization and one of the most respected associations nationwide.

The Board of Directors serves as the main governing body of the League. It is a democratic reflection of the League, representing nearly 200 member credit unions throughout the state. In addition to presiding over all board and membership meetings, Beard serves as the board leader, keeping the group working toward a common goal: keeping the credit union movement in Louisiana alive and well. He will serve a two-year term.

In addition to serving as LCUL Board Chairman, Mr. Beard also serves as Chairman of Alexandria Municipal Employees Credit Union.

You May Also Like

Renegade Harley-Davidson Aims to Warm the Homeless

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Renegade Harley-Davidson Aims to Warm the Homeless

Woman and Dog Both Beat Cancer

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Woman and Dog Both Beat Cancer

TREE House Adds Exhibit Teaching Kids About Banks

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on TREE House Adds Exhibit Teaching Kids About Banks

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *