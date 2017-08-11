Glen Beard Re-Elected as LCUL Board Chairman

Press Release – Retired Police Chief Glen Beard was re-elected Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Louisiana Credit Union League (LCUL) during the organization’s 83rd Annual Meeting & Convention in New Orleans July 28. Mr. Beard has served on the LCUL Board since 1985 and Chairman since 1991. During his time, LCUL has emerged as a financially sound organization and one of the most respected associations nationwide.

The Board of Directors serves as the main governing body of the League. It is a democratic reflection of the League, representing nearly 200 member credit unions throughout the state. In addition to presiding over all board and membership meetings, Beard serves as the board leader, keeping the group working toward a common goal: keeping the credit union movement in Louisiana alive and well. He will serve a two-year term.

In addition to serving as LCUL Board Chairman, Mr. Beard also serves as Chairman of Alexandria Municipal Employees Credit Union.