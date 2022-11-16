Glass Act Recycling Tour Shows How Recycling Can Create a Beautiful World

Glass Act Recycling is a local non-profit dedicated to making the world a safer place.

They show the community through a tour of the facility how recycling can create a more beautiful world.

Founder of Glass Act Recycling Annie Collins says she loves teaching others about the importance of recycling.

“When they come to the vision tour, they’re going to learn why you recycle, what you can recycle, how we do it. The glass that you bring you in gets graded, crushed, sifted, bagged up, and then it’s repurposed and made it into something else like beautiful artwork.”

Local Artist Erika Johnson-Harrell used glass to create unique and eye-catching artwork.

Erika says she enjoys learning new mediums like recycled glass to create art.

“It just helps to take my mind away from whatever is going on in life.”

KLAX News Reporter Keisha Swafford says, “At Glass Act Recycling, this bottle is put into a crusher and then it’s turned into sand and little pieces of glass.”

Program Director of Family Resources of Volunteers of America Keshia Norris says she learned glass does not disappear.

“This has opened my eyes because I want my great-great-grandchildren to have somewhere safe to be and if we don’t take care of our earth, it’s not going to be here forever.”

With the Vision Tour, Annie hopes it inspires others to recycle and appreciate the process.

Other recycling opportunities in the area include “Cardboard for Critters” to help raise money for animals at the zoo.