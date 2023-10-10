“Glass Act Recycling to Host ‘America Recycles Day’ Celebration

Alexandria, LA – On November 15th, 2023, Glass Act Recycling will host a community celebration for

America Recycles DayⓇ (ARD), an annual holiday and nationwide initiative by the Keep America

Beautiful organization. The day-long event will run from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Glass Act’s Recycling

Center located at 5215-B Leo Street in Alexandria. Shining light on the local recycling movement, the

event will also fulfill ARD’s mission of educating and motivating current and would-be recyclers, aiming

to make recycling bigger and better.

In just 18 months of operations, Glass Act Recycling has diverted over 200,000 lbs. of glass bottles and

jars from local landfills, repurposing crushed glass into locally relevant products. Glass Act views ARD as

a chance to celebrate the power of its regional partnerships and promote its current initiative, namely the

“146 Bin Drive,” an expansion of curbside glass pick-up to serve 146 residences throughout Alexandria.

With a $25/month contribution from each home for monthly curbside pickup, Glass Act’s operations will

be financially sustainable and capable of even bigger projects.

This residential pick-up drive will run from October’s curbside pickup day, October 11th, to America

Recycles Day on November 15th. Residents signing up during this period will get the iconic yellow

recycling bin for free, a $25 value. Residents can sign up day-of at the Center or by visiting

glassactrecycling.com/residential-pickup.

Glass Act is asking local organizations and community members to volunteer for America Recycles Day,

serving as the boots on the ground for the following events and assisting attendees when they drop off

their recyclable glass. Organizations or individuals who wish to lend their support as a volunteer can

contact Loren Ryland at lorenmichelle11@gmail.com or 318-623-7942.

EVENT SCHEDULE –

7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. All Day Glass Drop

● Seeking volunteers now. Drop off your RINSED glass bottles and jars to be crushed and

repurposed into abrasives (for sandblasting) or pool filtration media.

7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. “Breakfast with Annie”

● Accepting sponsorships now. Join Glass Act’s founder for a coffee and donut breakfast, drop off

your glass before work or school, and take a tour of the Center to see Glass Act’s manufacturing

process.

11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. “Community Cookout / Grillin’ for Glass Act”

● Accepting sponsorships now. This informal luncheon will celebrate collaborations with local

municipalities, nonprofits, fellow Central Louisiana Chamber of Commerce members, and

manufacturing partners. Drop off your glass and hear from Glass Act’s customers on how they are

using crushed glass in their business operations.

3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. “Cookies and Lemonade on Leo Street”

● Accepting sponsorships now. Perfect for the young and the young at heart, stop by for an after

school treat and cap off America Recycles Day and the “146 Bin Drive.” The official tally for

residential homes signed up, zip codes served, and pounds of glass collected year-to-date will

occur at 5:00 p.m.

Across the United States, last year’s ARD saw nearly 15,000,000 pounds of recyclable materials collected

in a single day. At Glass Act’s Center, locals can also drop off their cardboard recycling (courtesy of

Hometown Recycling) and metal cans (courtesy of Xpress Recycling) for ARD and year round.

The community’s involvement in this event and related recycling opportunities would solidify the clear

message that Alexandria’s residents want and need sufficient recycling infrastructure.