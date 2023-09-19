GLASS ACT RECYCLING receives Keep Louisiana Beautiful Grant for commercial glass recycling

RAPIDES PARISH – For the 2nd year in a row, GLASS ACT RECYCLING has been selected

as a recipient of the Healthy Communities Grant by Keep Louisiana Beautiful, the state’s

premier anti-litter and community improvement organization.

Glass Act Recycling’s grant award in the amount of $7,000 will be used to build a

commercial recycling program called “Bottoms Up.” There are 125 Alexandria restaurants,

48 Pineville restaurants and over 20 bars in the area serving over 50,000 residents. We

estimate that 78 tons of glass can be diverted from the landfill annually through this

program.

Alexandria has a population of 49,000 residents, making up about 18,000 households. The

average household throws away 30# pounds of glass per month—that comes to 3,240 tons

per year. That’s just Alexandria. Rapides parish and the seven surrounding parishes have a

population of 335,041. Much of this population is not engaged in any type of recycling

effort. Doing something other than throwing glass in the trash is not top of mind for most

citizens in these communities. The intent of this program is to bring awareness to this

population and to make it as easy as possible to redirect glass from their trash and

ultimately to the landfill, to a recycling center where it is repurposed.

The success of this project will be demonstrated by our well-informed citizens taking pride in

their neighborhoods by recycling, repurposing and reusing glass. Glass is Not Trash!

About Glass Act Recycling

Glass Act Recycling is a non-profit organization with a goal of reducing glass waste in the local landfill

while simultaneously creating new products from the recycled glass both for practical and creative

endeavors. To learn more about this full-circle recycling center, visit www.glassactrecycling.com.

About Keep Louisiana Beautiful & Chamber of Commerce

Keep Louisiana Beautiful is a non-profit organization dedicated to achieving a cleaner, greener

Louisiana through litter reduction and beautification initiatives. To learn about our network of

Community and University Affiliates, grant opportunities, educational programs, and ways to get

involved, please visit www.keeplouisianabeautiful.org. Keep Louisiana Beautiful is an Affiliate of Keep

American Beautiful.