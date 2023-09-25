Glass Act recycling partners with Ewing Pool and Spa

Alexandria, LA – Ewing Pool & Spa announced today that they will use recycled glass filtration, in place of traditional silica sand, for all their swimming pool and spa customers. The eco-friendly glass media is provided by Glass Act Recycling and demonstrates one of the many ways glass can be repurposed and returned to the community as a new and useful product. This commitment from Ewing, sparks the conversation about recycling in Louisiana with their 7,000 regional customers and acts as a springboard for others to think creatively.

Owner of Ewing Pools, Robin Ewing says, “We highly recommend using a recycled glass media in your sand filter because it is just simply the smarter option.” Here are three of the best reasons we are making this change for our customers.”

· Better filtration for clearer water

· Lasts 2-3 times longer than sand

· Uses up to 20% less media

Over 200,000 pounds of glass has been collected from the region and is being processed into filtration media. “I can think of no better use of our bottles and jars, than to repurpose into sand filtration for cleaner, and healthy swimming pools,” says. Annie Collins, founder “Not only are we keeping the glass from the landfills, but we are saving energy in so many ways. This is a win-win for central Louisiana.”

Ewing Pool & Spa is located at 1020 MacArthur Blvd, Alexandria, and open year round Monday-Friday 8:00-5:00 and Saturday mornings during the pool season. Call 318-442-5152 for information, service or stop by for pick-up during working hours.

The Glass Act Recycling center is open for the public to drop-off food-grade glass (bottles, jars having contained food or drink) every Friday and/or Saturday from 8am – 12noon. The center is located at 5215 Leo Street, behind Walk-On’s in the McElroy building. We welcome the opportunity to tell our story and inspire the community to recycle glass. Also, on-site, are receptacles for cardboard and tin/aluminum/metal. Glass Act Recycling is 100% volunteer organization. If you would like to volunteer, please contact: Susan Dukes 985-507-4211

Glass Act Recycling is a non-profit organization with a goal of reducing glass waste in the local landfill while simultaneously creating new products from the recycled glass both for practical and creative endeavors. To learn more about this full-circle recycling center, visit www.glassactrecycling.com.

Ewing Pool & Spa is a third-generation swimming pool retail, service, and construction company providing Central Louisiana with supplies, service, in-ground, and above-ground pools since 1959. Our alignment with industry leaders such as Solenis(Poolife chemicals), Pentair Pool Products, Hayward Pool Products, and other manufacturers allows us to offer quality products to our customers.