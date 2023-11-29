Glass Act Recycling Aims to Boost Louisiana’s Recycling Ranking

ALEXANDRIA, La – “We recycle because its good for trash,” said Nina Felter.

Despite her young age, Nina Felter knows how important recycling is.

“You don’t have to throw things away we recycle it,” said Nina.

Her older sister, Heidi Felter even makes a good case as to why.

“I think recycling is important, not only because it’s good for your environment, but because if you don’t pick up trash around, it will make the Earth feel sad,” Heidi said. “And it won’t make the earth feel good.”

Recycling glass in the Felter home, and Central Louisiana, has largely in part been made possible thanks to one local non-profit. Glass-Act Recycling.

“This year alone, we have recycled 115,434 pounds of glass,” said Glass Act Recycling Board of Directors Loren Ryland.

In 18 months, Glass Act Recycling and its directors like Ryland have serviced Central Louisiana and created a maintainable cycle.

“From a glass standpoint, this is a truly sustainable operation,” said Ryland. “And the community, the community has an opportunity to use this as an economic development.”

Glass is crushed into a variety of sizes and then sifted into finer grades of sand for specific use like sand blasting and other means.

“Glass is one of the few materials on earth, really that can be recycled indefinitely without breaking down on a molecular basis.”

By turning the glass into a reusable media Glass Act creates a product that is sold and continues the reusable cycle.

Lizzie Felter got her family involved in recycling and as they started collecting their formerly discarded glass items, she was shocked at how much was being wasted.

“I thought, wow, I have way more glass that I use than I even thought.”

So, Lizzie further dedicated to recycling and even pays a monthly subscription to have her glass picked up from her home.

“Now, I can put it back to good use and recycle it instead of just throwing it away.”

That extra step is making a green impact on her family.

Glass Act Recycling offers membership services to pick up glass from your address. To get more information on a membership, ways to further support, or drop off and operational hours visit https://glassactrecycling.com/

