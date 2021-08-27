Give Blood Ahead of Tropical Storm

August 26, 2021 – A severe weather advisory is in effect for south Louisiana and southeast Texas for the next several days. Severe weather brings with it the cancellation of blood drives and a drastic shortage of blood and plasma donations. While preparations are being made to protect homes, vehicles, and pets from torrential weather, people are being asked to also add scheduling a blood donation to their to-do lists. Before travel conditions become hazardous, LifeShare Blood Center implores eligible donors to schedule a blood or plasma donation appointment as soon as possible. “It’s important to remember that regardless of the weather thousands of people in our communities are depending on the blood and plasma we collect in order to save lives. This is especially important during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic” says LifeShare Blood Center’s Director of Marketing & Communications, Kourtney Washington. Hospitals will still be operational and treating patients before, during, and after severe weather. Donation appointments can be conveniently scheduled at www.lifeshare.org/give.