GIRLDAD; Honoring our CenLA fathers

In light of NBA legend and Lakers phenom, Kobe Bryant’s death along with his daughter, Gianna, ESPN talent, Elle Duncan, shared her tribute on Sports Center the other evening.

In her tribute, she mentions how much Bryant enjoyed being a “Girl dad”. Her tribute went viral quickly sparking the hashtag, #Girldad. Fathers from all over the world have posted pictures with their daughters along with the hashtag.

Here are a few of our honorable #Girldads in the area: