Wednesday, January 29, 2020
Latest:
Sports News 

#GIRLDAD; Honoring our CenLA fathers

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

In light of NBA legend and Lakers phenom, Kobe Bryant’s death along with his daughter, Gianna, ESPN talent, Elle Duncan, shared her tribute on Sports Center the other evening.

In her tribute, she mentions how much Bryant enjoyed being a “Girl dad”. Her tribute went viral quickly sparking the hashtag, #Girldad. Fathers from all over the world have posted pictures with their daughters along with the hashtag.

Here are a few of our honorable #Girldads in the area:

 

You May Also Like

“Built by Don Fields”, continuing the legacy

Jojuana Phillips 0

Jamboree Lineup and Schedule

Jojuana Phillips Comments Off on Jamboree Lineup and Schedule

John Leglue returning home

Jojuana Phillips Comments Off on John Leglue returning home

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DISH CUSTOMERS: KLAX has been removed from DISH. Click here for updated info.