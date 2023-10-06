Girl Scouts of Louisiana – Pines to the Gulf Will Not Increase Cookie Prices for 2024 Season

While some Girl Scout councils across the United States are increasing Girl Scout Cookie prices for the 2024 season, Girl Scouts of Louisiana – Pines to the Gulf is not…

“Girl Scouts of Louisiana – Pines to the Gulf is excited for Girl Scouts to showcase their entrepreneurial skills selling Girl Scout Cookies this season. Consumers will be able to purchase their favorite flavors for the same prices they experienced last year when our season launches on January 5th, 2024. When you purchase Girl Scout Cookies you are getting more than a sweet treat; all the proceeds stay local to help power amazing experiences for Girl Scouts in your community.”

Also: Officials with the Girl Scouts announced that Raspberry Rally will not be sold when its cookie sales season kicks off in January.