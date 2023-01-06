Girl Scout Cookie Rally to be held in Forest Hill, LA

January 6th, 2022 FOREST HILL, LA- Girl Scout Cookie Season has officially began and girls from around the Girl Scouts of Louisiana – Pines to the Gulf council are set to gather for a Cookie Rally! Girl Scouts across the USA look forward to Cookie Season each year- it is the largest fundraiser for Girl Scout troops. Troops use money raised to go on educational trips, participate in summer camps, and give back to their community.

On Saturday, January 14th, Girl Scouts will gather at Tall Timbers in Forest Hill, LA to celebrate the beginning of the season. Rotational workshops will be hosted for Girl Scouts and Girl Scout volunteers. These workshops will focus on the 5 Skills that the Girl Scout Cookie Program strives to teach: Goal Setting, Decision Making, Money Management, People Skills, and Business Ethics.

Girl Scouts of Louisiana – Pines to the Gulf is collaborating with local businesses to ensure the success of the Cookie Rally. Red River Bank representatives will be present and are hosting a money management station. They will be educating girls and adults about money management, safe practices, and financial education.

This event did require pre-registration and has reached capacity. Girl Scouts of Louisiana – Pines to the Gulf is expecting over 100 Girl Scouts at the Cookie Rally! The council is incredibly excited to host this kick-off to Cookie Season!